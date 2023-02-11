Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Lecce

Current Records: Roma 12-4-5; Lecce 5-8-8

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

Stadio Comunale Via del Mare TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Lecce haven't won a game against Roma since February of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Lecce will look to defend their home turf against Roma at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Roma are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Lecce this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Lecce and Cremonese found themselves locked in a 0-0 stalemate after the first half on Saturday, but Lecce scored two unanswered goals in the second. Lecce were able to grind out a solid win over Cremonese , winning 2-0.

Roma's win on Saturday was just another feather in their cap since they won the last time they played, too. Roma walked away with a 2-0 win over Empoli.

Their wins bumped Lecce to 5-8-8 And Roma to 12-4-5. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Odds

Roma are a solid favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -108 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.