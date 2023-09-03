Serie A is back in action on Sunday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Salernitana @ Lecce

Current Records: Salernitana 0-2-0, Lecce 1-1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

Stadio Comunale Via del Mare TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Salernitana will head out on the road to face off against Lecce at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare.

On Monday, Salernitana and Udinese ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Lecce played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Fiorentina.

Salernitana is expected to lose their third contest, which is bad news given the team's subpar 6-13-12 record as the underdog last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every Serie A matchup gave those bettors a nice $3,590.00 profit. On the other hand, Lecce will play as the favorite, and the team was 2-5-5 as such last season.

The draws rounded Salernitana's record out to 0-2-0 and Lecce's to 1-1-0. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

Lecce is a solid favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -104 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lecce and Salernitana both have 1 win in their last 2 games.