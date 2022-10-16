The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Leeds United

Current Records: Arsenal 8-1; Leeds United 2-3-3

What to Know

Leeds United is 0-3-1 against Arsenal since November of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at Elland Road. Arsenal should still be riding high after a victory, while Leeds United will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Leeds United was not quite Crystal Palace's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Leeds United fell a goal shy of Crystal Palace, losing 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Liverpool 3-2.

Leeds United's defeat took them down to 2-3-3 while Arsenal's win pulled them up to 8-1. We'll see if Leeds United can steal Arsenal's luck or if Arsenal records another victory instead.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Arsenal

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Leeds +480; Draw +230; Arsenal -188 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Arsenal won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Leeds United.