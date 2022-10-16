The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Leeds United
- Current Records: Arsenal 8-1; Leeds United 2-3-3
What to Know
Leeds United is 0-3-1 against Arsenal since November of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at Elland Road. Arsenal should still be riding high after a victory, while Leeds United will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Leeds United was not quite Crystal Palace's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Leeds United fell a goal shy of Crystal Palace, losing 2-1.
Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Liverpool 3-2.
Leeds United's defeat took them down to 2-3-3 while Arsenal's win pulled them up to 8-1. We'll see if Leeds United can steal Arsenal's luck or if Arsenal records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- Who: Leeds United vs. Arsenal
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Elland Road
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Odds: Leeds +480; Draw +230; Arsenal -188 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Arsenal won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Leeds United.
- May 08, 2022 - Arsenal 2 vs. Leeds United 1
- Dec 18, 2021 - Arsenal 4 vs. Leeds United 1
- Feb 14, 2021 - Arsenal 4 vs. Leeds United 2
- Nov 22, 2020 - Arsenal 0 vs. Leeds United 0