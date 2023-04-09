The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Leeds United

Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-9-13; Leeds United 7-8-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Leeds United will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Crystal Palace at Elland Road. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare In their previous matches but managed To pull out a pair of wins.

Leeds United weren't the first on the board on Tuesday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged Nottingham Forest out 2-1. The success represented a nice turnaround for Leeds United who in their last game suffered a tough 4-1 defeat.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, Leeds United let their goalie take it easy for this one, limiting their opponent to one shot toward their goal. Their good performance in that department was in sharp contrast to Nottingham Forest, who only managed six.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace weren't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They skirted past Leicester City 2-1. The success represented a nice turnaround for Crystal Palace who in their last game suffered a tough 4-1 defeat.

Their wins bumped Leeds United to 7-8-14 and Crystal Palace to 7-9-13. We'll see who can continue their climb to a winning record.

Odds

Leeds United are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +107 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.