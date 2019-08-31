Watch Leicester City vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Leicester City (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)

Current Records: Leicester City 1-0-2; Bournemouth 1-1-1

What to Know

Leicester City is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Bournemouth of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.

Leicester dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Sheffield United 2-1. Meanwhile, Bournemouth didn't get the result it wanted in their first fixture with Manchester City. Bournemouth took a 1-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of Man City. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Bournemouth of the 0-1 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture March 2.

Leicester and Bournemouth split their matches last season, with Bournemouth claiming a 4-2 win and Leicester retaliating with a 2-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bournemouth have won two out of their last six games against Leicester City.