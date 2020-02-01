Watch Leicester City vs. Chelsea: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Leicester City

Current Records: Chelsea 12-8-4; Leicester City 15-6-3

What to Know

Chelsea and Leicester City played to a draw in at Stamford Bridge and now head to at King Power Stadium to break the series tie. Chelsea will head out on the road to face off against Leicester at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium.

Last Tuesday, Chelsea and Arsenal tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Leicester didn't have too much trouble with West Ham United at home last week as they won 4-1.

After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Foxes are willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Leicester City vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Chelsea have won three out of their last seven games against Leicester City.