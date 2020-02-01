Watch Leicester City vs. Chelsea: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Leicester City vs. Chelsea soccer game
Who's Playing
Chelsea @ Leicester City
Current Records: Chelsea 12-8-4; Leicester City 15-6-3
What to Know
Chelsea and Leicester City played to a draw in at Stamford Bridge and now head to at King Power Stadium to break the series tie. Chelsea will head out on the road to face off against Leicester at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium.
Last Tuesday, Chelsea and Arsenal tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Leicester didn't have too much trouble with West Ham United at home last week as they won 4-1.
After their draw, Chelsea will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Foxes are willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chelsea have won three out of their last seven games against Leicester City.
- Aug 18, 2019 - Leicester City 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- May 12, 2019 - Chelsea 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 22, 2018 - Leicester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jan 13, 2018 - Leicester City 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 09, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Oct 15, 2016 - Chelsea 3 vs. Leicester City 0
Watch This Game Live
-
