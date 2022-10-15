The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Leicester City
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-3-3; Leicester City 1-7-1
What to Know
This Saturday, Leicester City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 2.67 goals per contest. They and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Crystal Palace should still be riding high after a victory, while the Foxes will be looking to get back in the win column.
On Saturday, Leicester lost 2-1 to Bournemouth.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Crystal Palace and Leeds United on Sunday, but Crystal Palace stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.
Leicester and Crystal Palace tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Leicester got the W in their second match 2-1. Crystal Palace is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester +130; Draw +250; Palace +200
Series History
Leicester City have won five out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Oct 03, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Apr 26, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 28, 2020 - Leicester City 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Jul 04, 2020 - Leicester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 03, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 23, 2019 - Crystal Palace 4 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 15, 2018 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Apr 28, 2018 - Crystal Palace 5 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 16, 2017 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Apr 15, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Oct 22, 2016 - Leicester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1