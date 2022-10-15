The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Leicester City

@ Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-3-3; Leicester City 1-7-1

What to Know

This Saturday, Leicester City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 2.67 goals per contest. They and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Crystal Palace should still be riding high after a victory, while the Foxes will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Saturday, Leicester lost 2-1 to Bournemouth.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Crystal Palace and Leeds United on Sunday, but Crystal Palace stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Leicester and Crystal Palace tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Leicester got the W in their second match 2-1. Crystal Palace is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester +130; Draw +250; Palace +200

Series History

Leicester City have won five out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.