The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Crystal Palace @ Leicester City
  • Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-3-3; Leicester City 1-7-1

What to Know

This Saturday, Leicester City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 2.67 goals per contest. They and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Crystal Palace should still be riding high after a victory, while the Foxes will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Saturday, Leicester lost 2-1 to Bournemouth.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Crystal Palace and Leeds United on Sunday, but Crystal Palace stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Leicester and Crystal Palace tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Leicester got the W in their second match 2-1. Crystal Palace is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

  • Who: Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: King Power Stadium
  • TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester +130; Draw +250; Palace +200
Series History

Leicester City have won five out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.

  • Apr 10, 2022 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Oct 03, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
  • Apr 26, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Dec 28, 2020 - Leicester City 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Jul 04, 2020 - Leicester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Nov 03, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Crystal Palace 4 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Dec 15, 2018 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Apr 28, 2018 - Crystal Palace 5 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Dec 16, 2017 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Apr 15, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
  • Oct 22, 2016 - Leicester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1