Watch Leicester City vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Leicester City (home) vs. Everton (away)

Current Records: Leicester City 9-2-2; Everton 4-7-2

What to Know

Leicester City and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at King Power Stadium. Leicester is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Foxes got themselves on the board against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but Brighton never followed suit. Leicester escaped their match against Brighton unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Leicester was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Everton was not quite Norwich City's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Everton took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Norwich.

Leicester got away with a 1-0 win when the two teams last met in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • Who: Leicester City vs. Everton
  • When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: King Power Stadium
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Everton have won five out of their last seven games against Leicester City.

  • Jan 01, 2019 - Leicester City 1 vs. Everton 0
  • Oct 06, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Oct 29, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Everton 0
  • Apr 09, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Leicester City 2
  • Apr 08, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Leicester City 2
  • Dec 26, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 0
