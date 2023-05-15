The Premier League returns to action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Leicester City

Current Records: Liverpool 18-8-9, Leicester City 8-6-21

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

King Power Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Liverpool have enjoyed a three-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Leicester City at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at King Power Stadium. Since Liverpool's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Liverpool extended their game-winning streak to six on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Brentford 1-0. That's two games straight that Liverpool have won by a single goal.

Meanwhile, Leicester City and Fulham combined for 16 shots on goal on Monday, which explains the impressive eight total goals scored. Leicester City fell 5-3 to Fulham. Harvey Barnes Is probably feeling rather frustrated with he team right now: they lost despite Barnes posting two goals.

Liverpool came out on top in a nail-biter against Leicester City in their previous matchup last December, sneaking past 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Liverpool since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.