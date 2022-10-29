The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Leicester City
- Current Records: Manchester City 8-1-2; Leicester City 3-7-2
What to Know
Leicester City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing two goals per match before their matchup on Saturday. They and Manchester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at King Power Stadium. The Foxes have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since December of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Leicester kept a clean sheet against Wolverhampton on Sunday and took the contest 4-0. It took six tries, but Leicester can finally say that they have a win on the road.
Meanwhile, Man City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 on Saturday.
The wins brought Leicester up to 3-7-2 and Man City to 8-1-2. The Foxes are 1-1 after wins this season, Man City 4-1-2.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester +850; Draw +450; Man City -340
Series History
Manchester City have won nine out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.
- Dec 26, 2021 - Manchester City 6 vs. Leicester City 3
- Sep 11, 2021 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Apr 03, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 0
- Sep 27, 2020 - Leicester City 5 vs. Manchester City 2
- Feb 22, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 21, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Leicester City 1
- May 06, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 26, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Manchester City 1
- Feb 10, 2018 - Manchester City 5 vs. Leicester City 1
- Nov 18, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 0
- May 13, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 10, 2016 - Leicester City 4 vs. Manchester City 2