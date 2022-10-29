The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Leicester City

Current Records: Manchester City 8-1-2; Leicester City 3-7-2

What to Know

Leicester City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing two goals per match before their matchup on Saturday. They and Manchester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at King Power Stadium. The Foxes have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since December of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Leicester kept a clean sheet against Wolverhampton on Sunday and took the contest 4-0. It took six tries, but Leicester can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Meanwhile, Man City beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 on Saturday.

The wins brought Leicester up to 3-7-2 and Man City to 8-1-2. The Foxes are 1-1 after wins this season, Man City 4-1-2.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leicester +850; Draw +450; Man City -340

Series History

Manchester City have won nine out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.