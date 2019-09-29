Watch Leicester City vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Leicester City (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: Leicester City 3-1-2; Newcastle United 1-3-2

What to Know

Newcastle United and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at King Power Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Leicester winning the first 2-0 on the road and Newcastle taking the second 1-0.

On Saturday, the Magpies and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 0-0, good for one point each. As for Leicester, they got the result they wanted in their first leg against Tottenham Hotspur in Matchweek 6. Leicester dodged a bullet, finishing off Tottenham 2-1. Tottenham can consider this payback for the 3-1 loss they dealt the Foxes the last time the teams encountered one another February of this year.

When the two teams last met in April of this year, the Magpies won by a goal, slipping past the Foxes 1-0. Will the Magpies repeat their success, or do the Foxes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

Series History

Leicester City and Newcastle United both have two wins in their last four games.