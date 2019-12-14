Watch Leicester City vs. Norwich City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Norwich City @ Leicester City

Current Records: Leicester City 12-2-2; Norwich City 3-11-2

What to Know

Leicester City will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Norwich City at 10 a.m. ET. Leicester is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.

Leicester strolled past Aston Villa with goals to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 4-1.

Norwich fell a goal short of Sheffield United, losing 2-1.

Leicester City's win lifted them to 12-2-2 (38 points) while Norwich City's loss dropped them down to 3-11-2 (11 points). We'll see if the Foxes can repeat their recent success or if the Canaries bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Norwich City

Leicester City vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.