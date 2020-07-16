Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Leicester City

Current Records: Sheffield United 14-9-12; Leicester City 17-10-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestead, Sheffield United will be on the road. They will take on Leicester City at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at King Power Stadium. The Blades have a defense that allows only 0.94 goals per game, so Leicester's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Sheffield got themselves on the board against Chelsea this past Saturday, but Chelsea never followed suit. Sheffield captured a comfortable 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, the match between Leicester and Bournemouth on Sunday was not particularly close, with Leicester falling 4-1.

In the teams' previous meeting last August, Sheffield and the Foxes were neck-and-neck, but Sheffield came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Can Sheffield avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch