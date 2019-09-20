Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Leicester City (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)

Current Records: Leicester City 2-1-2; Tottenham Hotspur 2-1-2

What to Know

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only 0.8 goals per game, so Tottenham Hotspur's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Foxes didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Manchester United on Saturday. The Foxes lost 0-1 to Man United. If you felt a bit of deja vu right there, it's no doubt because these teams finished with that exact same score the last time they met.

Meanwhile, Spurs got themselves on the board against Crystal Palace, but Crystal Palace never followed suit. Everything went Tottenham Hotspur's way against Crystal Palace as they made off with a 4-0 victory. That result was just more of the same for Tottenham, who also won the last time these teams played (April 3).

Since the Foxes (2-1-2) and Spurs (2-1-2) are both at eight points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch