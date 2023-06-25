What a way to spend a 36th birthday as Lionel Messi was back in his native Argentina to participate in a testimonial for Maxi Rodriguez. Featuring for Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys, Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Penero, Rodriguez also racked up 57 caps for the Argentina national team playing mainly as a winger or attacking midfielder. His celebration back in Argentina was a star-studded affair including Messi, Angel Di Maria and Tata Martino among others.

Welcoming Messi back, the entire stadium wished him a happy birthday and it was quite a sight to see. During the serenade, Messi exchanged hugs with his teammates.

During the match, Messi did what he does getting a chance from a free kick that he wouldn't miss. Free kicks are an art form for Messi and he curled a ball from close range to open the scoring only three minutes into the tie. While Messi may be in an offseason break before joining Inter Miami, the goal is a quick view of what he'll be bringing to Inter Miami when he joins to continue his career in Major League Soccer.

Messi also embraced with Martino who could end up being his coach at Inter Miami. Martino has already confirmed that he's in discussion with the Herons at the moment and if the two sides come to an agreement, it will be the third time that the duo have united for club or country. Martino preciously coached Messi at Barcelona and with Argentina.

And, of course, Messi scored a bunch of goals.