Watch Now: Highlights: Liverpool vs Chelsea ( 1:47 )

Though they clinched the Premier League over a week ago, Liverpool's win over Chelsea on Wednesday was still a special occasion as members of the club got to finally experience lifting the trophy in celebration of their accomplishment on their home grounds of Anfield. But it wasn't exactly the full experience that other clubs had been through when they reached the league's mountaintop.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented Liverpool from lifting the trophy in front of their supporters as the stands were closed off to attendees and the seats were covered up. It's not like those supporters didn't try to make their presence known as fireworks were launched outside of the stadium throughout the duration of Wednesday's match.

But in order to try and simulate the energy that their supporters bring to home games, Liverpool decided to link up shoulder to shoulder and sing their club song: "You'll Never Walk Alone." Was everyone clear on every line of the song? Certainly not. But it didn't stifle the emotion that came with singing the chorus.

The celebrations came after a 5-3 win against Chelsea, who were battling to secure a spot in the Champion's League next season. Liverpool end their season at Newcastle's St. James Park on Sunday.