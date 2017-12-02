WATCH: Liverpool star Coutinho scores Ronaldinho-like free kick under the wall
This was such a nice hit from the Brazilian
Liverpool blasted Brighton 5-1 on Saturday in Premier League play, with Philippe Coutinho stealing the show with a glorious free kick late.
Check out this under-the-wall free kick from the Brazilian:
World class. We've seen this before from Ronaldinho, Neymar and others, and Coutinho makes it look easy.
