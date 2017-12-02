WATCH: Liverpool star Coutinho scores Ronaldinho-like free kick under the wall

This was such a nice hit from the Brazilian

Liverpool blasted Brighton 5-1 on Saturday in Premier League play, with Philippe Coutinho stealing the show with a glorious free kick late.

Check out this under-the-wall free kick from the Brazilian: 

World class. We've seen this before from Ronaldinho, Neymar and others, and Coutinho makes it look easy. 


For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories