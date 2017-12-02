WATCH: Liverpool star Coutinho scores Ronaldinho-like free kick under the wall

Liverpool blasted Brighton 5-1 on Saturday in Premier League play, with Philippe Coutinho stealing the show with a glorious free kick late.

Check out this under-the-wall free kick from the Brazilian:

#LigaPremierTD ¡GO-LA-ZO! Revive la anotación de @Phil_Coutinho por un tiro libre que nos hizo recordar a @10Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/yZ6c4612zq — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 2, 2017

World class. We've seen this before from Ronaldinho, Neymar and others, and Coutinho makes it look easy.



