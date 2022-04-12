The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Benfica @ Liverpool

What to Know

Liverpool is hoping for another victory. They picked up a 3-1 win over Benfica last Tuesday. So long as the Reds remain within one, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.

The teams will square off for a spot in the semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 13th at Anfield. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Benfica

Liverpool vs. Benfica When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -390; Draw +500; Benfica +1000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Wednesday's broadcast schedule