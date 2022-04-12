The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Benfica @ Liverpool
What to Know
Liverpool is hoping for another victory. They picked up a 3-1 win over Benfica last Tuesday. So long as the Reds remain within one, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.
The teams will square off for a spot in the semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 13th at Anfield. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Benfica
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -390; Draw +500; Benfica +1000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Liverpool vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+