Watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Liverpool

Current Records: Bournemouth 7-15-6; Liverpool 26-1-1

What to Know

Bournemouth will head off to play at Anfield to try and steal back a positive result from Liverpool after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Bournemouth hasn't won a contest against Liverpool since Dec. 4 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

On Saturday, Bournemouth and Chelsea tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, the Reds ended up a good deal behind Watford when they played on Saturday, losing 3-0.

After their draw, Bournemouth will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Liverpool is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

  • Who: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Anfield
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History

Liverpool have won five out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.

