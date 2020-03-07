Watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Liverpool vs. Bournemouth soccer game
Who's Playing
Bournemouth @ Liverpool
Current Records: Bournemouth 7-15-6; Liverpool 26-1-1
What to Know
Bournemouth will head off to play at Anfield to try and steal back a positive result from Liverpool after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Bournemouth hasn't won a contest against Liverpool since Dec. 4 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
On Saturday, Bournemouth and Chelsea tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, the Reds ended up a good deal behind Watford when they played on Saturday, losing 3-0.
After their draw, Bournemouth will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Liverpool is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liverpool have won five out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Feb 09, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 08, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 14, 2018 - Liverpool 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 17, 2017 - Liverpool 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 05, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Liverpool 2
- Dec 04, 2016 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Liverpool 3
- Dec 03, 2016 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Liverpool 3
