Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Liverpool

Current Records: Chelsea 19-11-6; Liverpool 30-3-3

What to Know

Liverpool took care of business against Chelsea on the road in the teams' previous meeting last September and will be looking to do the same thing back at Anfield. They will face off against one another at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Liverpool has a defense that allows only 0.81 goals per game, so Chelsea's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Wednesday, the Reds lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

Speaking of close games: Chelsea dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Norwich City 1-0.

Liverpool got away with a 2-1 win in the teams' previous meeting last September. Will they repeat their success, or does Chelsea have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch