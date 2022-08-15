The Premier League closes its second week of action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Liverpool

@ Current Records: Crystal Palace 0-1; Liverpool 0-0-1

Records: Crystal Palace 0-1; Liverpool 0-0-1 Last Season Records: Liverpool 28-2-8; Crystal Palace 12-12-14

What to Know

Liverpool is 11-1 against Crystal Palace since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET at Anfield. The Reds won both of their matches against Crystal Palace last season (3-0 and 3-1) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

On Saturday, Liverpool and Fulham ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace came up short against Arsenal last week, falling 2-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: USA Network

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -500; Draw +525; Crystal Palace +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Liverpool have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.