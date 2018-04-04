Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Champions League quarterfinal updates, live stream, TV channel, first leg start time

Manchester City is one win away from clinching the 2017-18 Premier League title, but before this weekend's clash against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's squad will travel to Merseyside for a highly-anticipated showdown against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. City's lone loss this Premier League season came at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield in mid-January. Mohamed Salah scored in the second half to put the game away as the Reds notched a 4-3 win.

Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero, who did not travel with the team for the first leg due to a knee injury. That leaves the door open for Gabriel Jesus who will likely start in Aguero's place.

City tries to bottle up Liverpool with its possession, but the Reds take care of business at home where they haven't lost to City since 2003 thanks to Klopp's all-out style of attack. Salah scores twice but Kevin De Bruyne scores an away goal late to keep Guardiola's side alive in the second leg.

Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1.