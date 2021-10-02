It's the marquee matchup of the Premier League weekend as two heavyweights square off.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Liverpool

Current Records: Manchester City 4-1-1; Liverpool 4-0-2

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Manchester City When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: NBC Sports Network

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Liverpool +190, Draw +250, Manchester City +140

What to Know

Manchester City and Liverpool are meeting up for the first time this season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Man City 0.17, Liverpool 0.67), so any goals scored will be well earned.

Man City dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Chelsea 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man City was the better team in the second half.

Speaking of close games: the Reds and Brentford tied 3-3, good for one point each.

Man City and Liverpool tied 1-1 in their first match last year, but Man City got the W in their second match 4-1. Liverpool is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

Series History

Manchester City have won four out of their last ten games against Liverpool.