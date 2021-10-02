It's the marquee matchup of the Premier League weekend as two heavyweights square off.
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Liverpool
Current Records: Manchester City 4-1-1; Liverpool 4-0-2
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Manchester City
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Liverpool +190, Draw +250, Manchester City +140
What to Know
Manchester City and Liverpool are meeting up for the first time this season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Man City 0.17, Liverpool 0.67), so any goals scored will be well earned.
Man City dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Chelsea 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Man City was the better team in the second half.
Speaking of close games: the Reds and Brentford tied 3-3, good for one point each.
Man City and Liverpool tied 1-1 in their first match last year, but Man City got the W in their second match 4-1. Liverpool is out to return the favor.
Series History
Manchester City have won four out of their last ten games against Liverpool.
- Feb 07, 2021 - Manchester City 4 vs. Liverpool 1
- Nov 08, 2020 - Liverpool 1 vs. Manchester City 1
- Jul 02, 2020 - Manchester City 4 vs. Liverpool 0
- Nov 10, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Manchester City 1
- Jan 03, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Oct 07, 2018 - Manchester City 0 vs. Liverpool 0
- Jan 14, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Manchester City 3
- Sep 09, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Liverpool 0
- Mar 19, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Manchester City 1
- Dec 31, 2016 - Liverpool 1 vs. Manchester City 0