The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Liverpool

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-3; Liverpool 1-1-2

What to Know

Newcastle United lost both of their matches to Liverpool last season on scores of 1-3 and 0-1, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Anfield.

On Sunday, the Magpies and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Liverpool kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth this past Saturday and took the match 9-0. With the Reds ahead 5 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.

After their draw, Newcastle will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.\

How To Watch

Who: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) In Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada



fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -350; Draw +475; Newcastle +900

Series History

Liverpool won seven meetings and tied three meetings in their last ten contests with Newcastle United.