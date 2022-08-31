The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Newcastle United @ Liverpool
- Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-3; Liverpool 1-1-2
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
What to Know
Newcastle United lost both of their matches to Liverpool last season on scores of 1-3 and 0-1, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Anfield.
On Sunday, the Magpies and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Liverpool kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth this past Saturday and took the match 9-0. With the Reds ahead 5 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.
After their draw, Newcastle will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.\
How To Watch
- Who: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Anfield
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- In Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Liverpool -350; Draw +475; Newcastle +900
Series History
Liverpool won seven meetings and tied three meetings in their last ten contests with Newcastle United.
- Apr 30, 2022 - Liverpool 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 16, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Apr 24, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Dec 30, 2020 - Liverpool 0 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jul 26, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Sep 14, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- May 04, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 2
- Dec 26, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Mar 03, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Oct 01, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Newcastle United 1