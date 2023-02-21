The Champions League is back in action on

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Liverpool

@ Current Records: Real Madrid 4-1-1; Liverpool 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+.

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the second leg of the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Having advanced past the group stage, Real Madrid will now face off against Liverpool at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Anfield.

With their success against Celtic back in November of 2022, Real Madrid have now tallied two blowout victories on the season. Real Madrid blew past Celtic 5-1. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Real Madrid also won the last time the pair played on September 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Liverpool extended their game-winning streak to five back in November of 2022. Liverpool were able to grind out a solid win over Napoli , winning 2-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 after the first half, but Liverpool scored two unanswered goals in the second.

Real Madrid are the reigning Champions League champion after winning last year's final 1-0 against Liverpool. As for Liverpool, they were one match away from winning it all, losing to Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a win over Liverpool back in May of 2022. Will Real Madrid repeat their success, or do Liverpool have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +128 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

