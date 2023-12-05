The Premier League is back in action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Luton Town

Current Records: Arsenal 10-3-1, Luton Town 2-3-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV: Peacock

What to Know

Luton will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Luton can only go 1-1 at best against Brentford this season after their first game on Saturday. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 loss they were dealt on Saturday when they meet later in the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 1.5 goals), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Wolverhampton 2-1. That's two games straight that Arsenal has won by exactly a single goal.

Luton's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-3-9. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Arsenal, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which somehow isn't as good as their 10-3-1 record this season.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -451 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.