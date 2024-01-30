The Premier League returns to action on Tuesday.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Luton Town
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 8-8-5, Luton Town 4-4-12
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenilworth Road
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Luton will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Luton's last seven games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Two weeks ago, neither Luton nor Burnley could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Luton's goal came from Carlton Morris at minute 90, while Burnley's was scored by Zeki Amdouni in the 36th.
Meanwhile, Brighton's last game on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. They played to a draw too, finishing 0-0 against Wolverhampton. The result kept Brighton happy, as they haven't lost a game since December 17, 2023.
Luton's record now sits at 4-4-12. Brighton's record is now 8-8-5.
Luton suffered a grim 4-1 defeat to Brighton in their previous matchup back in August of 2023. Will Luton have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Brighton & Hove Albion is a solid favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -152 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Aug 12, 2023 - Brighton & Hove Albion 4 vs. Luton Town 1