The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Luton Town
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-3-5, Luton Town 1-3-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Kenilworth Road
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Live stream: Peacock
What to Know
Luton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Luton has not won a game since September 30th, a trend which continued last Saturday. They fell just short of Man United by a score of 1-0.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Everton combined for eight shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Crystal Palace fell just short of Everton by a score of 3-2. Crystal Palace didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Luton bumped their record down to 1-3-8 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Crystal Palace, they now have a losing record at 4-3-5.
Odds
Crystal Palace is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +111 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.