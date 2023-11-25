The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Luton Town

Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-3-5, Luton Town 1-3-8

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Luton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Luton has not won a game since September 30th, a trend which continued last Saturday. They fell just short of Man United by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Everton combined for eight shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Crystal Palace fell just short of Everton by a score of 3-2. Crystal Palace didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Luton bumped their record down to 1-3-8 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Crystal Palace, they now have a losing record at 4-3-5.

Odds

Crystal Palace is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +111 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.