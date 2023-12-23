The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Luton Town

Current Records: Newcastle United 9-2-6, Luton Town 2-3-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Kenilworth Road

Kenilworth Road TV: USA

USA Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Luton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet Newcastle United at 10:00 a.m. ET at Kenilworth Road. Luton's last three matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Luton has not won a game since November 25th, a trend which continued on Saturday. Neither they nor Bournemouth could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Luton's goal came from Elijah Adebayo at minute three, while Bournemouth's was scored by Dominic Solanke in the 58th.

Meanwhile, Newcastle kept a clean sheet against Fulham on Saturday. Everything went their way against Fulham as they made off with a 3-0 victory. The victory was just what Newcastle needed coming off of a 4-1 loss in their prior matchup.

Luton's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-3-11. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Newcastle, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2-6.

Odds

Newcastle United is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.