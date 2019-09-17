Watch Lyon vs. Zenit St. Petersburg: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Lyon (home) vs. Zenit St. Petersburg (away)

What to Know

Lyon is set to face off against Zenit St. Petersburg in their first match of the Champions League group stage at Parc Olympique Lyonnais at 12:55 p.m. ET September 17th. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Last year, Lyon got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Barcelona 1-5. As for Zenit St. Petersburg, they lost in the round of 16 of the Europa League to Villarreal.

This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams. Last year's results favor Lyon, but we'll see if that holds Zenit St. Petersburg at bay. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch