It took only 12 seconds for Ilkay Gundogan to score the opening goal of the 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday, marking the fastest goal ever in the final. The midfielder scored right after the kickoff on the first chance for Pep Guardiola's men as Kevin De Bruyne recovered a ball between the lines and Gundogan volleyed home with incredible power and precision. Take a look:

It's a fantastic start for Manchester City, who can win the second trophy of their incredible season, as the Citizens already lifted the 2022-23 Premier League. Next week they will face Inter in the UEFA Champions League final, and if City manage to win all three major trophies, Guardiola's side will win claim the treble in what can become one of the most successful seasons in the history of European soccer.

Gundogan is one of the best players on the roster of the English club, but his contract expires this summer and there are increasing rumors of a possible exit at the end of the season, with multiple clubs interested to sign him as a free agent, including FC Barcelona. This goal shows why he is so coveted.