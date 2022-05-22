The Premier League's final weekend is here.
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Manchester City
Current Records: Aston Villa 13-18-6; Manchester City 28-3-6
What to Know
Manchester City took care of business against Aston Villa on the road in the teams' previous meeting last December and will be looking to do the same thing back at Etihad Stadium. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.65 goals per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.
On Sunday, Man City and West Ham United ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Meanwhile, the Lions and Burnley tied 1-1, good for one point each.
The ties rounded out Man City's record to 28-3-6 and Villa's to 13-18-6. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
- When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: City -600; Draw +625; Aston Villa +1600
Series History
Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Aston Villa in the last seven years.
- Dec 01, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Apr 21, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Jan 20, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Jan 12, 2020 - Manchester City 6 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Oct 26, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Aston Villa 0