The Premier League's final weekend is here.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Manchester City

Current Records: Aston Villa 13-18-6; Manchester City 28-3-6

What to Know

Manchester City took care of business against Aston Villa on the road in the teams' previous meeting last December and will be looking to do the same thing back at Etihad Stadium. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.65 goals per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, Man City and West Ham United ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, the Lions and Burnley tied 1-1, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out Man City's record to 28-3-6 and Villa's to 13-18-6. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV Caesars Sportsbook odds: City -600; Draw +625; Aston Villa +1600

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Aston Villa in the last seven years.