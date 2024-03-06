The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

FC Copenhagen @ Manchester City

Current Records: FC Copenhagen 5-5-3, Manchester City 7-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Manchester City will face off against FC Copenhagen in the second leg at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Etihad Stadium. FC Copenhagen might be a bit worried headed into this matchup: Manchester City has not lost a Champions League game yet.

Manchester City has the early edge against FC Copenhagen considering the result of their first leg back in February. Manchester City walked away with a 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen. Three seems to be a good number for Manchester City as the team scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Manchester City pushed their record up to 7-0-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for FC Copenhagen, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-5-3.

With the Quarter-finals looming, the two teams are getting even closer to the title. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against FC Copenhagen, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -745 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern