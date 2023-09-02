The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Manchester City

Current Records: Fulham 1-1-1, Manchester City 3-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Fulham will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. The Cottagers are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

On Saturday, Fulham and Arsenal played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Man City put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their undefeated season alive. They won by a goal and slipped past Sheffield United 2-1. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but the Citizens were the better team in the second half.

Fulham couldn't quite finish off Manchester City in their previous matchup back in April and fell 2-1. Can the Cottagers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -645 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won all of the games they've played against Fulham in the last 5 years.