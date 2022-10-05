manchester-city-logo.jpg

Who's Playing

Kobenhavn @ Manchester City

What to Know

Kobenhavn and Manchester City will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 5 at Etihad Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Kobenhavn tied Sevilla 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. Man City collected three points with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their previous leg. Right now, Kobenhavn (one point) is in third place in Group G, while Man City (six points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Kobenhavn needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group. A win for Man City would keep them securely in first.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester City vs. Kobenhavn
  • When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Etihad Stadium
  • TV: Paramount+
