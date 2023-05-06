The Premier League is back in action on Saturday

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Manchester City

Current Records: Leeds United 7-9-18, Manchester City 25-4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Leeds United will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Leeds United are hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Leeds United haven't won a game since April 4th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Their bruising 4-1 loss to Bournemouth might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, Manchester City must be getting used to good results now that the squad has nine straight victories. They blew past West Ham United 3-0. The result was nothing new for Manchester City, who have now won 11 games by three goals or more so far this season.

Manchester City put plenty of pressure on the goal with seven shots on goal. They have now had three straight games with six or more shots on goal.

While Leeds United is hoping for a better result this time, Manchester City is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check back to see if Leeds United can bounce back or if Manchester City can keep them down.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Leeds United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -633 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

