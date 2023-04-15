The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Manchester City

Current Records: Leicester City 7-4-19; Manchester City 21-4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Liver stream: fuboTV (free trial)

What to Know

Leicester City are 2-8 against Manchester City since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Leicester City will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Leicester City stagger into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Manchester City skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

Leicester City took four shots at the goal on Saturday, none of which found their mark. They fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to Bournemouth. Leicester City haven't found any success against Bournemouth since August 31, 2019, and that loss made it three straight.

Meanwhile, it's not hard to win when your team commands the ball for 67% of the match, a fact to which Manchester City can now attest. They put the hurt on Southampton with a sharp 4-1 loss on Saturday. For those of you keeping count, this is Manchester City's ninth stomp this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Manchester City let their goalie take it easy for this one, limiting their opponent to one attempt at their own goal. They have now had three straight games with two or fewer shots on goal allowed.

Leicester City will be out to turn their luck around, while Manchester City will be hoping to grab another victory. Check CBS Sports after the match to see if Leicester City succeed or if Manchester City can keep it going.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Leicester City, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -637 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

