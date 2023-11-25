The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Manchester City

Current Records: Liverpool 8-3-1, Manchester City 9-1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Manchester City will be playing at home against Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Man City will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Man City and Chelsea combined for 19 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive eight total goals scored. Neither Man City nor Chelsea could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 4-4 draw. The result kept Man City happy, as they haven't lost a game since October 8th.

Meanwhile, Liverpool kept a clean sheet against Brentford last Sunday. They put the hurt on Brentford with a sharp 3-0 victory. The last goal Liverpool scored came from Diogo Jota in minute 74.

Everything went Man City's way against Liverpool when the teams last played back in April as Man City made off with a 4-1 victory. Will Man City repeat their success, or does Liverpool have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a solid favorite against Liverpool, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -146 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Liverpool.