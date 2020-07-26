Who's Playing

Norwich City @ Manchester City

Current Records: Norwich City 5-26-6; Manchester City 25-9-3

What to Know

Manchester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Norwich City. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.85 goals per game, so Norwich's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Man City got themselves on the board against Watford on Tuesday, but Watford never followed suit. Man City took their matchup against Watford by a conclusive 4-0 score.

Meanwhile, the Canaries came up short against Burnley on Saturday, falling 2-0.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 25-9-3 (second place with 78 points) while Norwich City's loss dropped them down to 5-26-6 (20th place with 21 points). Allowing an average of 1.79 points per game, Norwich hadn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

