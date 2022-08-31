The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Manchester City

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 1-2-1; Manchester City 3-0-1

What to Know

Manchester City will play host again and welcome Nottingham Forest to Etihad Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Man City will be strutting in after a win while Nottingham Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Man City was able to grind out a solid victory over Crystal Palace this past Saturday, winning 4-2.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest came up short against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, falling 2-0.

Nottingham Forest's loss took them down to 1-2-1 while Manchester City's victory pulled them up to 3-0-1. We'll see if Nottingham Forest can steal Man City's luck or if Man City records another win instead.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Watch: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -1200; Draw +1000; Forest +2700

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.