The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Nottingham Forest @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Nottingham Forest 2-1-2, Manchester City 5-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Nottingham Forest's last ten matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Last Monday, Nottingham Forest and Burnley played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Nottingham Forest's goal came from Callum Hudson-Odoi at minute 61, while Burnley's was scored by Zeki Amdouni in the 41st.
Meanwhile, Manchester City put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They came out on top against West Ham United by a score of 3-1.
After their draw, Nottingham Forest will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Manchester City is willing to oblige them.
Odds
Manchester City is a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -680 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Manchester City won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Nottingham Forest.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Manchester City 1 vs. Nottingham Forest 1
- Aug 31, 2022 - Manchester City 6 vs. Nottingham Forest 0