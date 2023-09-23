The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Manchester City

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 2-1-2, Manchester City 5-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Nottingham Forest's last ten matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Monday, Nottingham Forest and Burnley played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Nottingham Forest's goal came from Callum Hudson-Odoi at minute 61, while Burnley's was scored by Zeki Amdouni in the 41st.

Meanwhile, Manchester City put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They came out on top against West Ham United by a score of 3-1.

After their draw, Nottingham Forest will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Manchester City is willing to oblige them.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -680 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Nottingham Forest.