PSG @ Manchester City

We're heading into Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage, and PSG will be playing Manchester City at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Etihad Stadium. PSG tied RB Leipzig 2-2 in their previous leg to earn one point. Man City won 4-1 against Club Brugge three weeks ago. Right now, PSG (eight points) is in second place in Group A, while Man City (nine points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

