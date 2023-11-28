The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

RB Leipzig @ Manchester City

Current Records: RB Leipzig 3-0-1, Manchester City 4-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Manchester City will face off against RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Etihad Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.

Manchester City put another one in the bag on November 7th to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. They were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over Young Boys. Three seems to be a good number for Manchester City as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig had just enough and edged Crvena Zvezda out 2-1 on November 7th. The win made it back-to-back wins for RB Leipzig.

Manchester City's win bumped their tournament record to 4-0-0 while Young Boys' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1-3.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against RB Leipzig, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -305 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 3 out of their last 5 games against RB Leipzig.

Oct 04, 2023 - Manchester City 3 vs. RB Leipzig 1

Mar 14, 2023 - Manchester City 7 vs. RB Leipzig 0

Feb 22, 2023 - Manchester City 1 vs. RB Leipzig 1

Dec 07, 2021 - RB Leipzig 2 vs. Manchester City 1

Sep 15, 2021 - Manchester City 6 vs. RB Leipzig 3

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Time How to watch Lazio vs. Celtic 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Antwerp 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. Paramount+ Feyenoord vs. Atletico Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Paris Sanit-Germain vs. Newcastle United 3 p.m. Paramount+ Barcelona vs. Porto 3 p.m. Paramount+ Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network