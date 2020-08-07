Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Manchester City

What to Know

It's been a hot minute, but the Champions League is back in business. Manchester City came out ahead 2-1 against Real Madrid when they last played--what was it? Five months ago now? In any case, to ensure survival in the tournament, Real Madrid must win having scored at least three goals.

The teams will square off for a spot in the quarter-finals (which, keep in mind, will be single-leg matches due to COVID rule changes) at 3 p.m. ET Friday, August 7th at Etihad Stadium. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

How To Watch