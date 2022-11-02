The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Sevilla @ Manchester City
What to Know
Manchester City and Sevilla are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Etihad Stadium. Man City is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla won 3-0 against Kobenhavn last week. Man City (11 points) leads Group G, while Sevilla (five points) is in third place in the group. We'll see if Sevilla can prevent Man City from accumulating any more points. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Sevilla
- When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -400; Draw +470; Sevilla +1100
