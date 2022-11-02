The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.  

Who's Playing

Sevilla @ Manchester City

What to Know

Manchester City and Sevilla are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Etihad Stadium. Man City is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla won 3-0 against Kobenhavn last week. Man City (11 points) leads Group G, while Sevilla (five points) is in third place in the group. We'll see if Sevilla can prevent Man City from accumulating any more points. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester City vs. Sevilla
  • When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Etihad Stadium
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -400; Draw +470; Sevilla +1100
Featured Game | Manchester City vs. Sevilla
Spread
Moneyline
Total
MCY
-1.5
-140
BET NOW
-400
BET NOW
o3.5
+110
BET NOW
SEV
+1.5
+110
BET NOW
+1100
BET NOW
u3.5
-140
BET NOW
DRAW
+470
BET NOW

Wednesday's broadcast schedule