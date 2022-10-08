The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Southampton @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Southampton 2-5-1; Manchester City 6-0-2
What to Know
Manchester City and Southampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Last year, Man City and Southampton were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Man City and Manchester United on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Man City wrapped it up with a 6-3 victory at home.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Southampton was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Southampton lost 2-1 to Everton.
Manchester City's win lifted them to 6-0-2 (second place with 20 points) while Southampton's defeat dropped them down to 2-5-1 (16th place with seven points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Southampton bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: City -900; Draw +800; Southampton +2200
Series History
Manchester City have won eight out of their last 12 games against Southampton.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Manchester City 1 vs. Southampton 1
- Sep 18, 2021 - Southampton 0 vs. Manchester City 0
- Mar 10, 2021 - Manchester City 5 vs. Southampton 2
- Dec 19, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Jul 05, 2020 - Southampton 1 vs. Manchester City 0
- Nov 02, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Dec 30, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Nov 04, 2018 - Manchester City 6 vs. Southampton 1
- May 13, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 29, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 15, 2017 - Manchester City 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 23, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Manchester City 1