The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Manchester City

Current Records: Southampton 2-5-1; Manchester City 6-0-2

What to Know

Manchester City and Southampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Last year, Man City and Southampton were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Man City and Manchester United on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Man City wrapped it up with a 6-3 victory at home.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Southampton was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Southampton lost 2-1 to Everton.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 6-0-2 (second place with 20 points) while Southampton's defeat dropped them down to 2-5-1 (16th place with seven points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Southampton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: City -900; Draw +800; Southampton +2200

Series History

Manchester City have won eight out of their last 12 games against Southampton.