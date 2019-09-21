Watch Manchester City vs. Watford: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Manchester City vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City (home) vs. Watford (away)
Current Records: Manchester City 3-1-1; Watford 0-3-2
What to Know
Manchester City and Watford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium.
After a dominant victory in their match three weeks ago, Man City was humbled on Saturday. They lost 2-3 to Norwich City.
Watford took on Arsenal for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They tied 2-2, good for one point each.
City took both legs against Watford last season on scores of 2-1 and 3-1, so Watford are gunning for a win. Check back on CBSSports.com to see if they can turn the tables.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Watford
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Watford in the last four years.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Watford 1
- Dec 04, 2018 - Watford 1 vs. Manchester City 2
- Jan 02, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Watford 1
- Sep 16, 2017 - Watford 0 vs. Manchester City 6
- May 21, 2017 - Watford 0 vs. Manchester City 5
- Dec 14, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Watford 0
