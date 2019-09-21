Watch Manchester City vs. Watford: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Manchester City (home) vs. Watford (away)

Current Records: Manchester City 3-1-1; Watford 0-3-2

What to Know

Manchester City and Watford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium.

After a dominant victory in their match three weeks ago, Man City was humbled on Saturday. They lost 2-3 to Norwich City.

Watford took on Arsenal for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They tied 2-2, good for one point each.

City took both legs against Watford last season on scores of 2-1 and 3-1, so Watford are gunning for a win. Check back on CBSSports.com to see if they can turn the tables.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Watford

Manchester City vs. Watford When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the meetings they've played against Watford in the last four years.