The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Manchester City

Current Records: West Ham United 9-7-17, Manchester City 24-4-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Manchester City are 6-0 against West Ham United since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Manchester City will be playing in front of their home fans against West Ham United at 3:00 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Manchester City must be getting used to good results now that the squad has eight straight victories. They had just enough and edged Fulham out 2-1. The last goal Manchester City scored came from Julian Alvarez in minute 36.

Manchester City let their goalie take it easy for this one, limiting their opponent to one shot on goal. They are undefeated (12-3-0) when they limit their opponent to so few goal attempts.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for West Ham United after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, but it was Crystal Palace who ended up claiming the real prize. West Ham United fell just short of Crystal Palace by a score of 4-3. That's two games in a row now that West Ham United have lost by a single goal.

Manchester City's win lifted them to 24-4-4 while West Ham United's loss dropped them down to 9-7-17. We'll see if Manchester City can repeat their recent success, or if West Ham United bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -513 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.