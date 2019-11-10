Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Manchester United (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)

Current Records: Manchester United 3-4-4; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-4-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Manchester Red Devils are heading back home. They and are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Old Trafford. The teams split their matchups last year, with Brighton winning the first 3-2 at home and Man United taking the second 2-1.

On Saturday, the Red Devils fell a goal short of, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Brighton kept a clean sheet against the Norwich City Canaries. Brighton didn't even let Norwich onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. The score was all tied up at the break, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.

When the two teams last met in January, the Red Devils won by a goal, slipping past Brighton 2-1. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Brighton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion both have two wins in their last four games.