Watch Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester United (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)
Current Records: Manchester United 3-4-4; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-4-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Manchester Red Devils are heading back home. They and are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Old Trafford. The teams split their matchups last year, with Brighton winning the first 3-2 at home and Man United taking the second 2-1.
On Saturday, the Red Devils fell a goal short of, losing 1-0.
Meanwhile, Brighton kept a clean sheet against the Norwich City Canaries. Brighton didn't even let Norwich onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. The score was all tied up at the break, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.
When the two teams last met in January, the Red Devils won by a goal, slipping past Brighton 2-1. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Brighton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Aug 19, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Manchester United 2
- May 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- Nov 25, 2017 - Manchester United 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Watch This Game Live
-
