The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Manchester United

@ Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-8-6; Manchester United 12-5-3

What to Know

Crystal Palace and Manchester United have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. The teams split their matchups last year, with Man United winning the first 1-0 at home and Crystal Palace taking the second 1-0.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Crystal Palace fell a goal shy of Chelsea, losing 1-0. That was Crystal Palace's second consecutive one-goal loss against Chelsea.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Red Devils and Manchester City three weeks ago, but Man United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Crystal Palace got away with a 1-0 win when the two teams previously met in May of last year. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online streaming: Peacok

Peacok Odds: United -250; Draw: +350; Palace +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last 13 games against Crystal Palace.